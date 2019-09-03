Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Purchased by Shamrock Asset Management LLC

Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Unilever by 72.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 587.4% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 56.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Unilever by 64.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on UN shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $62.83. 196,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,785. The stock has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average is $58.95. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $62.40.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.