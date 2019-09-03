Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $250.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $303.10.
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.41. 5,304,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,331. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $224.43 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83.
In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $708,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total value of $113,173.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,327.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,715 shares of company stock worth $958,441. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 79.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 206.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
