Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $250.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $303.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.41. 5,304,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,331. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $224.43 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $708,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total value of $113,173.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,327.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,715 shares of company stock worth $958,441. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 79.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 206.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

