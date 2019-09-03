Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.26

Ukrproduct Group Ltd. (LON:UKR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and traded as high as $3.30. Ukrproduct Group shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 300,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 794.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Ukrproduct Group Company Profile (LON:UKR)

Ukrproduct Group Limited produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, and Distribution Services and Other. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Ukrproduct Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ukrproduct Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.