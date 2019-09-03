UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
UBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Societe Generale downgraded UBS Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.
Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $10.60 on Friday. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 56.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in UBS Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in UBS Group by 304.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.
About UBS Group
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.
See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.