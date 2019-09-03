UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

UBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Societe Generale downgraded UBS Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $10.60 on Friday. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 56.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in UBS Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in UBS Group by 304.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.