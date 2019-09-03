U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases New Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 54.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.27.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $5.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.03. The stock had a trading volume of 903,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.08. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $140.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $11,568,013.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,440,379.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,755,123.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,534 shares of company stock valued at $28,983,870. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

