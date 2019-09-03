U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New $282,000 Investment in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,261,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,279,000 after purchasing an additional 168,145 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 32,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,473,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in International Paper by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 987.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 191,231 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IP. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.42.

Shares of IP traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.36. 122,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,865. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $54.95.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In other news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

