U S Global Investors Inc. Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,227 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 27,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,211,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,659. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.40. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $97.83. The stock has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart purchased 15,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,170.88. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,189.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William J. Chase purchased 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $2,045,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 152,452 shares of company stock valued at $10,128,541 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

