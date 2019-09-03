U S Global Investors Inc. Has $357,000 Stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,788 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NetApp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,557,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,927,000 after acquiring an additional 43,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,082,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $243,266,000 after acquiring an additional 169,398 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in NetApp by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,918 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.77. 656,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,701. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $88.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 77.11% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Summit Insights downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen raised NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on NetApp to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised NetApp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

In other news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $187,410.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,255.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $330,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,686.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,808 shares of company stock worth $4,323,161. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

