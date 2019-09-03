U S Global Investors Inc. Buys New Shares in VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Separately, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Coal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $133,000.

NYSEARCA KOL traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.17. 20,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,920. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90. VanEck Vectors Coal ETF has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $16.06.

Market Vectors-Coal ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield return performance of the Stowe Coal Index (COAL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates COAL. COAL, calculated and maintained by Standard & Poor’s Custom Indices on behalf of Stowe Global Indexes LLC, is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded companies worldwide that are engaged in the coal industry.

