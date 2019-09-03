U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,000 Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 1.00% of Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF by 2,395.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 24,340 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,412. Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82.

