U Network (UUU) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.58 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, U Network has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. U Network has a market cap of $10.99 million and $1.58 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, Bibox, HitBTC and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official website is u.network . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Bibox, HADAX, HitBTC and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

