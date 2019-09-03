TT International Trims Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

TT International lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the quarter. TT International’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 53,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $99,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,529.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 5,980 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $956,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,145,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,069 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $167.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,672. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $172.20. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $200.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.74.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

