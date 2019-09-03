TT International Sells 708,083 Shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

TT International lowered its stake in shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 708,083 shares during the quarter. TT International owned about 0.35% of Pampa Energia worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAM. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 44.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAM traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 134,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,459. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $931.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Pampa Energia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

