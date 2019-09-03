TT International Sells 1,055,420 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)

TT International lowered its position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,373,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055,420 shares during the quarter. LexinFintech accounts for 4.5% of TT International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TT International’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $59,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 1.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 193,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $6,044,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter worth about $1,162,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 262.3% during the second quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 144,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 104,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 41.9% during the second quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

LX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

LexinFintech stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 96,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.97. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($2.92). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

