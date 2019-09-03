TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,677,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,624,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,269,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,297,000 after purchasing an additional 616,591 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,051,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,511,000 after purchasing an additional 173,161 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,684,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,518,000 after purchasing an additional 588,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wesley G. Bush acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.74 per share, with a total value of $557,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,167.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,506. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $46.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,210,060. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74. The firm has a market cap of $200.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nomura increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

