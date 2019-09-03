Triple Point Social Housing REIT PLC (SOHO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Triple Point Social Housing REIT PLC (LON:SOHO) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT stock opened at GBX 83.40 ($1.09) on Tuesday. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 109.50 ($1.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $292.81 million and a P/E ratio of 9.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 80.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 13.12.

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

