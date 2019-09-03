Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TCDA. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tricida in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 price objective on Tricida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:TCDA traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.79. 4,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,458. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31. Tricida has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 14.22, a current ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.12. Equities analysts predict that Tricida will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Parker bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.33 per share, for a total transaction of $969,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Klaus R. Dr Veitinger sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $139,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,326 shares of company stock worth $3,358,118 over the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Tricida by 48.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tricida by 68.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tricida during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,546,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tricida by 134.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tricida by 449.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

