Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.89 Million Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,383 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after purchasing an additional 191,179 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 41.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 59.7% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 24,120 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In related news, Director George Vincent West sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $2,447,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,474,670 shares of company stock valued at $192,747,706. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FND traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.92.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $520.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FND. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.