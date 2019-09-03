Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,804 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,073,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,816,000 after purchasing an additional 26,365 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 138.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,227,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,998,000 after purchasing an additional 131,454 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 8.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, Hartz Capital Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 84,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,142. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0376 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities cut shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.