Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 20,836 Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 50.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 11.5% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 692,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,597,000 after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $4,045,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after purchasing an additional 66,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLNT traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.32. 19,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,836. Planet Fitness Inc has a one year low of $44.97 and a one year high of $81.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 46.45%. The business had revenue of $181.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLNT. Macquarie upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $72.50 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.61.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

