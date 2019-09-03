TransferCoin (TX) Market Cap Hits $169,672.00

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. TransferCoin has a market capitalization of $169,672.00 and approximately $398.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit. In the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012302 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,047,032 coins. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

