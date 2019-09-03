Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Lowered to C$83.00 at CIBC

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$79.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CSFB set a C$81.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$82.33.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$72.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$74.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$75.15. The company has a market capitalization of $132.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.64. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$65.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.34%.

In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 67,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.52, for a total transaction of C$5,060,444.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,232 shares in the company, valued at C$26,525,040.64. Also, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.14, for a total value of C$1,522,800.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

