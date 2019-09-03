Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given a $80.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a $80.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC set a $83.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $53.72. 86,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,744. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.556 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 45,627,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761,407 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,443,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402,536 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $328,829,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,510,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,475 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.