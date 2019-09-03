TokenPay (TPAY) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00002806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC and Liquid. TokenPay has a market cap of $4.89 million and $52,412.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TokenPay has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002219 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00149118 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,671.28 or 0.99715077 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003428 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000424 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000463 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,427,277 coins and its circulating supply is 16,274,468 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TOPBTC, Liquid, BiteBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

