Titan Coin (TTN) Hits One Day Volume of $185.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Titan Coin has a market cap of $268,114.00 and approximately $185.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Novaexchange and Escodex. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004178 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001312 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000087 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinchase (CCH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

TTN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 896,088,108 coins and its circulating supply is 851,080,908 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co . The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

