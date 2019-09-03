Tidex Token (TDX) Price Up 21% This Week

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $51,557.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001399 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00211600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.01267868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00088033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017401 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020514 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

