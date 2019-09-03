Tidex Token (TDX) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Tidex Token has a market cap of $1.22 million and $7,505.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001237 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00217709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.01295466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000609 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00017975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00088181 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token launched on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

