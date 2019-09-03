Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Sidoti

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price objective cut by Sidoti from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.78.

Shares of THO opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.84. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $109.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.74%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.23 per share, for a total transaction of $202,880.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,263 shares in the company, valued at $873,501.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $403,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 25.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,039,000 after acquiring an additional 209,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

