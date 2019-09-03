Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) is Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s 7th Largest Position

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,993 shares during the period. Thermon Group comprises about 3.2% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $11,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Thermon Group by 134.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth about $119,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on THR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

NYSE:THR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,531. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John U. Clarke purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,037.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $74,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,606 shares of company stock valued at $165,530 and have sold 14,527 shares valued at $355,795. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

