The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.42.

CG opened at $22.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $25.99.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.69 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 12.74%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.40%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $88,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 13,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $303,950.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 133,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 984,829 shares of company stock valued at $92,815,343 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,290,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,772 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,452,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,060,000 after purchasing an additional 159,905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,288,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,734,000 after purchasing an additional 637,026 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,177,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,612,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 707,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 38,108 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

