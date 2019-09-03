THB Asset Management Sells 90,987 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

THB Asset Management decreased its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,987 shares during the period. THB Asset Management owned about 0.39% of The Hackett Group worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 4,079.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $22.84.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $73.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HCKT. BidaskClub cut The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

