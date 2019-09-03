THB Asset Management Sells 7,728 Shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN)

THB Asset Management reduced its stake in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,484 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,728 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management’s holdings in Exterran were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exterran in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Exterran by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Exterran in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Exterran by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exterran in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Exterran in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

EXTN stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,038. Exterran Corp has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $372.34 million, a P/E ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $390.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Exterran Corp will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

