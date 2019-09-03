THB Asset Management Reduces Stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

THB Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 198,744 shares during the period. THB Asset Management owned about 0.46% of Culp worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Culp by 22.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in Culp in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Culp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Culp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 127,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

CULP stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,875. The company has a market cap of $174.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.60. Culp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $70.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.29 million. Culp had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bernard Gallagher, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of Culp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $25,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CULP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

