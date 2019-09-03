THB Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

THB Asset Management boosted its position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. THB Asset Management’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,924,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 410,308 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,386,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 817.3% in the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,131,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,891 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 9.3% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,570,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 133,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 10.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 863,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 81,649 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.97. 4,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,516. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $390.63 million, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $62.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Intrepid Potash news, insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III purchased 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $112,180.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,099,144 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,568.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 121,896 shares of company stock worth $364,099. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPI. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

