Tezos Market Capitalization Tops $682.26 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $682.26 million and approximately $11.09 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00009759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $32.15, $5.60 and $13.77.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007524 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 801,312,599 coins and its circulating supply is 660,373,612 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $10.39, $5.60, $13.77, $24.68, $50.98, $18.94, $20.33, $33.94, $7.50, $51.55 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.