Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Position Decreased by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Textainer Group worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Textainer Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 18,274 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Textainer Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Textainer Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Textainer Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Textainer Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $13.00 price objective on Textainer Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point set a $12.00 price objective on Textainer Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of TGH traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.72. 3,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,535. The company has a market cap of $457.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.28. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $155.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.60 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.