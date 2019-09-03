Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.69

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.69 and last traded at $29.83, with a volume of 240868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. Teradata had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 14.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 191,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,852 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter worth $7,245,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Teradata by 43.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter worth $162,351,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 3.7% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 32,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

