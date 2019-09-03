Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) Given a $100.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a $100.00 price objective on Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tech Data from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tech Data from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tech Data and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.50.

TECD stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.57. The stock had a trading volume of 49,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,065. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.70. Tech Data has a 1-year low of $66.93 and a 1-year high of $111.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tech Data will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas I. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $201,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,020.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Tonnison sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $409,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,911.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $819,858. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,578,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,386,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,161,000 after acquiring an additional 334,938 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,155,000 after acquiring an additional 290,160 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 116,809 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 1,960.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 114,338 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

