TD Capital Management LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 304.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Broadcom by 128.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 62.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,466 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total transaction of $3,754,051.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $5,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,482 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $9.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.69. The stock had a trading volume of 77,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,494. The company has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $208.23 and a twelve month high of $323.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

