TD Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

DUK traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.16. 88,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,440. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $93.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $154,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,067 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.