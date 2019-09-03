TD Capital Management LLC Invests $45,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8,873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,347,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,728,000 after buying an additional 1,332,262 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,495,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,658,000 after purchasing an additional 564,854 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,981,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 632,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after purchasing an additional 398,267 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,956,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

NYSE VLO traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,022. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $68.81 and a 12 month high of $121.72.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

