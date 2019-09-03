TD Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS)

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 662,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the period. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK accounts for about 7.9% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK were worth $38,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 0.3% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 53,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 17.7% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 2.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 2.2% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

IXUS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.34. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK has a fifty-two week low of $1,050.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,260.00.

