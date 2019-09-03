TD Capital Management LLC Has $40,000 Stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

TD Capital Management LLC lowered its position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 31.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in First Horizon National by 63.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon National in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Horizon National by 283.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon National news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 38,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $622,236.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 239,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,222.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 62,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,005,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,616 shares of company stock worth $4,409,979. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 88,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,250. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. First Horizon National Corp has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.32 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHN. ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

