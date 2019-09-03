TD Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

TD Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.7% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $13,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,914. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.44.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

