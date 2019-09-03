TD Capital Management LLC Buys 6,488 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 42.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises about 0.5% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 241.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Northcoast Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.53.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,680.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP John P. Ordus sold 10,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,141,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,933 shares of company stock worth $6,865,486. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.15. 37,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,576. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average is $102.38. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $78.67 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

