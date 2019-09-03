TD Capital Management LLC Buys 1,375 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 79,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 203,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 137,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 113,379 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 3,960,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,038,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $2,774,000. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,643,898. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $257.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.