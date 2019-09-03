Tarush Tops One Day Trading Volume of $973,741.00 (TAS)

Tarush (CURRENCY:TAS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Tarush token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Hubi. Over the last seven days, Tarush has traded 43.9% higher against the US dollar. Tarush has a market cap of $7.02 million and approximately $973,741.00 worth of Tarush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tarush alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00212639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.66 or 0.01265326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00087205 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017472 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000364 BTC.

About Tarush

Tarush launched on March 29th, 2019. Tarush’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tarush is medium.com/TarushTech . The Reddit community for Tarush is /r/TarushTech and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tarush’s official website is tarush.tech . Tarush’s official Twitter account is @TarushTech

Buying and Selling Tarush

Tarush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hubi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tarush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tarush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tarush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tarush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tarush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.