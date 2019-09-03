Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) and CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Financial Review

Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) and CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Taronis Technologies alerts:

This table compares Taronis Technologies and CVD Equipment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taronis Technologies $9.71 million 3.37 -$15.04 million N/A N/A CVD Equipment $24.33 million 1.00 -$5.20 million N/A N/A

CVD Equipment has higher revenue and earnings than Taronis Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Taronis Technologies has a beta of -0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVD Equipment has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taronis Technologies and CVD Equipment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taronis Technologies -122.22% -76.07% -57.96% CVD Equipment -46.69% -22.52% -15.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.2% of Taronis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of CVD Equipment shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Taronis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of CVD Equipment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Taronis Technologies and CVD Equipment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taronis Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 CVD Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CVD Equipment beats Taronis Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. It also provides annealing, diffusion, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and liquid control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and various industrial applications. In addition, the company offers standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools, as well as repair and replacement services for existing quartz-ware. Further, it provides MesoPlasma direct write printing, a materials deposition process that provides traces, patterns, and coatings onto conformal components; and Tantaline corrosion resistant coating for valves, fittings, fasteners, vessels, bellows, and various custom designed items. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as aerospace and medical industries that require specialized coatings. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Taronis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taronis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.