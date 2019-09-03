Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Makes New Investment in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 49.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WB traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, hitting $43.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,566. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.76. Weibo Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 2.21.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Weibo had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weibo Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WB. HSBC cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $45.54 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Weibo in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays set a $55.00 price target on Weibo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.79.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

