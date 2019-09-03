TaaS (TAAS) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, TaaS has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. TaaS has a total market cap of $7.39 million and $235.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS token can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00008522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TaaS Profile

TaaS’s launch date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

